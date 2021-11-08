Delhi: 7 teens held for breaking into house, robbing women at knife-point

The Delhi Police apprehended seven teenagers for allegedly breaking into a house, threatening a woman and her daughter with knives and robbing their jewellery. The incident took place on the night of Diwali when the victims were doing pooja, the police said Monday. The accused had barged in and fled with a gold chain, necklace set and Rs 20,000 in cash, besides other articles.

The police said the victims live in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. Four of the accused entered their house and threatened the woman and her teenage daughter with two to three knives. They were accompanied by three friends who were waiting outside.

“After the robbery, the men threatened the woman against filing a police complaint and left. The woman was worried for her daughter’s safety and reported the crime on Saturday,” said a senior police officer.

“We have registered a case against all seven accused. We were looking through several CCTVs in the area when our informers told us that the accused are in Mangolpuri. We sent raiding teams and arrested two men based on the footage,” said Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer).

Two of the accused, Harsh (19) and Rohan (18), were caught with knives and they told the police that five of their associates were at Bapu Park. The cops rushed there and apprehended the remaining accused. “We found that all seven boys are teenagers. Only two of them are above 18. We have already recovered their weapons and are searching for the robbed items,” the DCP said.