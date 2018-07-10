Delhi: 65-yr-old woman dies ‘trying to catch intruder’

A 65-year-old woman died after she fell while trying to catch hold of a man, who allegedly entered her house with the “intention to steal”, in Sarai Rohilla area Monday afternoon. Police, however, said the accused was under the influence of drugs and could not properly reveal his intention of entering the house.

The dead, Gayatri Devi, lived with her daughter Vimlesh Kumari in Shastri Nagar and ran a tea stall. “She was sweeping her house when Kallu (26), who lives nearby, entered her house. Seeing him enter, she started shouting and tried to catch hold of him. While doing so, she fell on the ground and collapsed,” said a police officer.

Additional DCP (north) Hemendra Kumar Singh said that before collapsing, she tried to hit him with a broom and push him outside.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App