Delhi: 65-year-old found dead in Alipur

A 65-year-old man was found dead inside his room in outer Delhi’s Alipur, police said. Randhir Singh was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood by his son on Sunday morning.

Advertising

A murder case has been registered at Alipur police station. Police believe the accused is from the same village, and the murder may have been a result of personal enmity. Singh lived with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren at Alipur village.

“The room is a few metres from his house… The family did not hear a gunshot,” said a senior police officer. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if the victim was shot. “There is a wound which looks like a bullet wound, hence the theory that he was also shot… Nothing was stolen, so we have ruled out robbery,” he added.

Around 5 am, police were informed that unidentified men barged into Randhir’s house and shot him in the head.

Advertising

His son Pradeep said, “We want the police to arrest the man responsible for this crime.”

In January, an elderly couple was murdered by a juvenile in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony. In September 2018, a 60-year-old woman and her differently abled daughter were killed inside their flat in Mianwali Nagar.