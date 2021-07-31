Delhi: 65 arrested from call centre for cheating US citizens with fake security threats

Police also seized the software and devices used to obtain data of US citizens and call them.

AT LEAST 65 persons were arrested from a call centre in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar for allegedly posing as US government officials and cheating US citizens. The Delhi Police in a raid at the call centre on Wednesday found many of the accused allegedly engaged in calls, threatening US citizens that they are involved in crimes and may lose their social security number (SSN) and bank accounts.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West), said, “The people in the call centre were saying they are from US Customs and Order Protection Department, drug enforcement agency or FBI. When our officers spoke to the owners, they told us they were supplying medical services in the US, but their illegal operation was busted.”

More than 58 computers at the centre were checked and police found that the accused were making international calls through illegal gateways. Police also seized the software and devices used to obtain data of US citizens and call them.

Police said the accused initially send a pre-recorded call to victims which says their SSN will be suspended. The victims were directed to speak to ‘callers’ who would pose as government officials and tell them the agency has received a drug parcel with the names of the victim. The accused threatened to seize their SSN, bank accounts, and property. The victims, to “save themselves”, were asked to transfer all their money to e-gift cards.

DCP Goel said the accused took money from the e-gift cards. The two owners of the centre, Lakhan Jagwani and Vijender Singh Rawat, were arrested along with 63 other callers.

Meanwhile, the South district of Delhi Police also busted a fake call centre in Malviya Nagar and arrested five persons for cheating US citizens.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said. “ We received information that a fake call centre is running in Panchsheel Vihar. Our team went there and found three persons using Xlite software for making calls to US citizens.”

Police found the accused had been running the centre for six-seven months.

They would send fake pop-ups and security threats to the victims and then call them on the pretext of fixing the bug. The victims were asked to pay a fee of $100 – $400 to get their system fixed. Five persons – the owner Pritpal Singh, HR Manager Kinkini Das and three callers were arrested from the spot and 13 systems were seized.