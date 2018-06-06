Delhi: 62-yr-old alleges account hacked and Rs 50,000 missing, writes to PMO

To withdraw money using a UPI interface, the user would require access to an eight-digit code combination inscribed on the back of the debit card, passwords and login ID. To withdraw money using a UPI interface, the user would require access to an eight-digit code combination inscribed on the back of the debit card, passwords and login ID.

A 62-year-old businessman working in the chemical industry has alleged that his bank details were “hacked and sold to third party groups”. Arvind Sood has now written to the Prime Minister’s Office over the issue as Rs 50,000 was withdrawn from two of his wealth management savings accounts.

DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said, “A case was registered under IPC section 420 at Vasant Kunj (North) police station. No arrest has taken place so far.” Sood believes the 3D secure transaction gateway was hacked in connivance with some bank officials.

However, a bank official denied the claim and said, “We have registered his complaint and are probing the case. It has come to our knowledge that the customer had bought a new SIM card which was offered by the accused, who then got control over his phone.”

Sood claimed the money was withdrawn from his accounts on May 16 through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and transferred to two separate banks. He claimed he received no intimation through SMS or email regarding the transactions. To withdraw money using a UPI interface, the user would require access to an eight-digit code combination inscribed on the back of the debit card, passwords and login ID.

According to police, Sood had applied for a new SIM card. After he got the new SIM, Sood found that the SMS service had not started. So he was instructed to send a message to activate his SIM. The caller had also instructed Sood to send the same message from another phone number as a part of formal procedure.

“My SMS services had resumed, but the fraudster gained control of both my mobile phones,” Sood alleged. “If there is a withdrawal from my account, there should be a multilayer verification. How did the accused manage to get all the details…,” Sood said.

