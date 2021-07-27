scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Delhi: 62-year-old man shot dead outside his house in Dwarka

A senior police officer said, “Singh started renovating part of his house. This led to a fight between him and his brother. As per the statements of the family members, the brother and his son also threatened to kill Singh. We suspect his nephew came on a bike and shot him dead."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 11:11:26 am
Delhi murder, Delhi news, Delhi crime, Delhi police, Dwarka murder, man shot dead in Dwarka, Delhi latest newsSingh’s body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a post mortem examination will be conducted.

A 62-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his relatives outside his house in Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday. Police said the man was sleeping outside his house when the accused fired a bullet on his head.

The deceased, identified as Ajeet Singh, lived with his family in Palam Extension. His wife saw him lying dead early Tuesday morning around 5.45 am.

SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said they received a PCR call from Singh’s son who alleged that his father was shot in the forehead. He said, “We went to the spot and found that the old man was shot at point-blank range while he was sleeping. An entry cartridge was recovered from his head.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During the inquiry, Singh’s family said he would often sleep outside the house and was alone on Monday night.

A day before the incident, he got into a heated argument with his brother and nephew over construction work.

Elaborating on it, a senior police officer said, “Singh started renovating part of his house. This led to a fight between him and his brother. As per the statements of the family members, the brother and his son also threatened to kill Singh. We suspect his nephew came on a bike and shot him dead.”

Click here for more

Singh’s body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a post mortem examination will be conducted. Police said they have detained a few relatives of the deceased for interrogation and will have the accused soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement