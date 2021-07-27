Delhi: 62-year-old man shot dead outside his house in Dwarka

Singh’s body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a post mortem examination will be conducted.

A 62-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his relatives outside his house in Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday. Police said the man was sleeping outside his house when the accused fired a bullet on his head.

The deceased, identified as Ajeet Singh, lived with his family in Palam Extension. His wife saw him lying dead early Tuesday morning around 5.45 am.

SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said they received a PCR call from Singh’s son who alleged that his father was shot in the forehead. He said, “We went to the spot and found that the old man was shot at point-blank range while he was sleeping. An entry cartridge was recovered from his head.”

During the inquiry, Singh’s family said he would often sleep outside the house and was alone on Monday night.

A day before the incident, he got into a heated argument with his brother and nephew over construction work.

Elaborating on it, a senior police officer said, “Singh started renovating part of his house. This led to a fight between him and his brother. As per the statements of the family members, the brother and his son also threatened to kill Singh. We suspect his nephew came on a bike and shot him dead.”

Singh’s body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a post mortem examination will be conducted. Police said they have detained a few relatives of the deceased for interrogation and will have the accused soon.