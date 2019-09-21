Delhi: ‘62% of stubble pollution from 11 districts in Punjab & Haryana’

As many as eight districts in Punjab and three in Haryana have been identified as contributing around 62% of the total crop burning emission, as per an analysis done by a team of experts at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D).

The assessment was presented by Dr Sagnik Dey, an associate professor of IIT-D’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, at a conference on stubble burning at the institute Friday. It is based on several factors, including data collated through satellite imagery.

“The districts that are prioritised in Punjab contribute approximately 45% of the total crop burning emission, while those in Haryana contribute approximately 17%,” a presentation of the assessment said.

The districts that need to be prioritised, as per the assessment, in Punjab are Amritsar, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Faridkot (village Kot Kapura), Bathinda, Mansa (village Joga), Patiala and Sangrur (villages Longwal, Bhadaur, Sehna). In Haryana, the districts are Kaithal, Hisar and Sirsa.

Local challenges

The Delhi government and pollution controlling agencies should think that the state is the sole contributor to its pollution and work towards addressing local issues, scientist and head of the CSIR-National Environment Engineering Institute (CSIR-NEERI) Dr S K Goyal said Friday.

Speaking at IIT-Delhi, Dr Goyal said tackling local issues, such as road congestion and vehicular emissions, would help control pollution levels in the national capital. “In Delhi, pollution sources are enough… We should think that 100% contribution is of the state itself. Nearly 2 crore people in Delhi contribute to it (pollution).”

Ahead of stubble burning season, the Delhi government recently announced it would enforce the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme from November 4-15.

Dr Goyal added that pollutants get trapped in Delhi during winter months because of problems with dispersion.

On stubble burning in Punjab, he said the state needs to control emissions that are affecting people within the state first and the neighbouring states after that.

He said people not switching to new technologies that are alternatives to crop burning, despite repeated attempts, can be given a window of a couple of hours in a day within which they burn it as a last resort. “Punishing farmers does not have any benefit,” he said, adding that applications could be developed that help farmers give away or sell their paddy straws that would otherwise be burned.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had Thursday restrained the states from recovering fines from farmers accused of burning stubble till it passes further orders in a case it was hearing, filed by the Bharti Kissan Union. Penalties were being imposed in accordance with a National Green Tribunal order that banned burning of paddy straw, with fines ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000.