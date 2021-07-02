Delhi: 61-year-old man kills wife during fight, dies by suicide

Lytton's temperature hovered around 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 Celsius) Wednesday. That was down from Tuesday, when the village recorded a new Canadian high of 121.2 F (49.6 C), breaking the previous highs of 118.2 F (47.9 C) it reached Monday and 115 F (46.1 C) on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide at his house in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Thursday evening. The couple got into a fight after which the man, Jahid Ali (61) allegedly killed his wife Nazneen (53). Ali then allegedly killed himself. The couple were found dead inside their room by their son who was studying in the next room, said the police.

The boy rushed to his neighbours and told them about the incident after which the police were informed.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) said, “We received a PCR call around 7.50 pm from the neighbours about the incident. Their 16-year-old son was inside the house at the time of the incident. The reason behind the fight isn’t clear. Further investigation is being conducted.”

The boy heard the fight between his parents while he was studying. After some time, he went to check on them and found both of them dead inside their room.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Ali hailed from Orrisa and owned properties there. Police said he was currently unemployed. His wife’s family lives in the city and often sent ration to the family.