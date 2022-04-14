Delhi: 60-year-old woman ‘beaten to death by her husband’

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said. They added that the woman was admitted to a hospital and died during the treatment.

The cops informed that the incident took place last week on April 5 and the woman, Mahadevi Lal, died on Monday. The accused, Genda Lal, was unemployed and had gotten into a fight with his wife over financial issues. The police said that the man used a stick to beat his wife.

On the day of the incident, the police received information from GTB hospital and in the MLC report, the officers mentioned that Mahadevi was beaten up by her husband and her son Sonu brought her to the hospital.

A senior police officer said, “She had received multiple injuries but refused to file a complaint and asked us not to take any action. Later, on Monday, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

Her son then recorded a statement about the fight and a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the police added.

“We have initiated action and efforts are on to apprehend the accused,” an officer said.