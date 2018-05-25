Delhi: 60-year-old man beaten to death in Palwal, 12 booked, say police

While a case has been registered, police are yet to make any arrests. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) While a case has been registered, police are yet to make any arrests. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death in Palwal, three weeks after his son confronted some residents for allegedly making videos of girls and uploading them on social media. While a case has been registered, police are yet to make any arrests. Police said the incident took place in Palwal’s Ghaghot village around 7.30 pm Wednesday.

In the FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening, and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. “They came to take revenge on me. When they saw that I was not at home, they attacked my father instead,” Samoon said.

“They held a grudge against me because I had confronted them over shooting videos of girls in our village and uploading them on Facebook and other social networking sites,” he alleged. Around 20 days ago, Samoon claimed that he confronted two of the accused on the matter but they became aggressive and threatened him with dire consequences.

“They also beat up my younger brother, who responded by slapping one of them. This enraged them further. That is why they came to my home, armed with sticks, bricks, and a countrymade pistol,” Samoon alleged. Police, meanwhile, confirmed that 12 people have been named in the FIR. When asked about the videos, police maintained that the matter was being probed. “The case has been registered against the 12 people under IPC sections 147, 148 and 302,” said Sanjay Kumar, PRO of Palwal Police, adding that the accused are absconding.

