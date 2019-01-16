Delhi: 6-year-old ‘killed by stepfather for crying’

A six-year-boy was allegedly beaten to death by his stepfather when he didn’t stop crying, in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera Sunday. Police said the accused, Narendra Kumar, was arrested Tuesday and they are probing the mother’s role as well.

According to police, the child had 12 injury marks on his body. DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) criminal conspiracy against the couple, based on a complaint by the boy’s father.

Police got a call from a hospital that a boy was brought in unconscious by his father. “Kumar claimed the child ate sweets at home and that he started vomiting and fell in the bathroom,” said a senior officer.

The child died of injuries and the body was sent for post-mortem. The boy’s mother Rani Devi also reached the hospital. “We questioned Kumar and his wife, but they didn’t give satisfactory answers,” said the officer.

Police said the boy’s father, Surya Partap Singh, was informed about the incident. He told police that he and his wife separated three years ago. “He alleged that every time he met his son, he would complain that Kumar would beat him up. The child had complained to his mother, but she told him to behave,” claimed the officer.

A medical board of three doctors was formed and the autopsy was conducted on Monday. “Doctors said the child had multiple injury marks and was beaten to death. Police confronted Kumar with the autopsy report and he confessed…,” police said.

Kumar said that on the day of the incident, his wife went to Dwarka for an interview and he and the child were at home. “He said the boy was crying and not eating anything… Frustrated, the accused slapped and kicked the child repeatedly till he fell unconscious,” police said.