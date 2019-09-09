Delhi: 6 held for robbing house, holding 3 women captive

Six men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a house in West Delhi’s Naraina Vihar Friday. Police said that two of the accused entered the house and threatened the owner of the house with a pistol at 11 am.

They then confined the woman, her daughter-in-law and their help in the kitchen. In her complaint, the woman said one of the accused pointed a pistol at her and the other held the help.

“The men forcefully took the woman’s gold jewellery (rings, bangles and necklaces). They then went to the bedroom and took Rs 1,50,000 cash. The men then locked the women inside a bedroom and left. The woman filed a complaint about the incident in the evening. An FIR was registered against the accused. Police recovered CCTV footage and identified one of the accused, Mohammad Razi. He was later arrested. During questioning, he disclosed the names of his associates who were arrested. We also arrested the jeweller who bought the stolen items from the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, five phones, Rs 1 lakh cash and gold jewellery from the accused.