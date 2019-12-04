Delhi: 6 arrested for assaulting cab driver and passenger

Police said a team was formed to scan CCTV footage and nab the accused. Police said a team was formed to scan CCTV footage and nab the accused.

An Ola cab driver, a passenger and staff at a CNG filling station were allegedly beaten up and robbed by six men near San Martin Marg in New Delhi area. Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, when the driver was taking the passenger from Vasant Kunj to the airport and stopped at the filling station around 2.30 am. The accused were later arrested.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said police received a call around 2.45 am about a fight at the CNG station: “We rushed to the spot and found that a cab driver and a man were robbed. The accused men also thrashed CNG station staff.”

The driver, Durgesh Sharma, claimed the accused first beat him up. When he tried to resist, they allegedly took his wallet: “Mohit, the passenger, tried to intervene but the men beat him up him as well and took his iPhone. Three to four men from the station rushed to help but the accused attacked them.”

Police said a team was formed to scan CCTV footage and nab the accused. “We found that the men lived nearby as they escaped on foot… they were arrested later,” said a senior officer.

