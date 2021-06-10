Delhi: 57-year-old shot dead by three men inside home

Police also retaliated and fired bullets, one of which hit Thakur. (Representational)

A 57-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three men inside his home in Northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur. Police said the three men had come to attack the man’s son but fired at him instead.

The deceased, Satish Kumar, was standing on the balcony of his house when the three assailants came and fired bullets at 1 am on Thursday. One of the bullets hit Kumar and he succumbed to his injuries.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (Northeast), said the man was rushed to Jag Pravesh hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Police spoke to his son Sunil and found that the three assailants came on a bike and shouted Sunil’s name. He was standing in the garage while his father was on the first floor. The accused then fired at his father and fled.

DCP Sain said Sunil identified one of the assailants as Mohit Thakur, a resident of Sonia Vihar. The investigating team found that Thakur along with a few men were trying to evade arrest and some of them are in Loni, hiding inside a house. A raiding team went there but the men fled from the house on their bikes. When the police followed them, they fired at the police.

Police also retaliated and fired bullets, one of which hit Thakur. His associates, Ajay and Gaurav, managed to flee.

Police said Thakur and Ajay are history sheeters and involved in incidents of firing.

A senior police officer said, “Thakur is involved in a case of sexual harassment. The case was registered on the complaint of Sunil’s relative. We suspect the men wanted to take revenge and must have planned the firing to threaten Sunil.”

Kumar was a Delhi government employee and is survived by his wife and three children.