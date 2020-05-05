Delhi: 57 migrant workers try to flee shelter home, 29 caught

Migrant labourers in the capital who are found walking back to their homes in different states are sent back to shelters. Migrant labourers in the capital who are found walking back to their homes in different states are sent back to shelters.

At least 57 migrant workers, staying at a shelter home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, attempted to escape Monday. A video of men, women and children, with packed bags, escaping from Sarvoday Bal Vidyalaya in Tilak Nagar’s Chand Nagar has emerged. The video shows a few jumping the gate of the shelter home and breaking the main gate lock.

An FIR under relevant IPC sections and section 3 of the Epidemic Act has been filed at Tilak Nagar police station after a complaint was received from shelter home in-charge Mushtaq Ali.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “Of the 57 people, one had been kept separately at the shelter home. Seventeen people were instantly apprehended by police and the shelter home staff and sent back inside. Out of the 40 escaped migrants, 12 were intercepted by the police and sent back to the shelter home.”

He said that on Monday, the migrant workers were shifted from a Punjabi Bagh school to a newly constructed shelter home at Tilak Nagar. Purohit said, “Once they were moved to the new shelter home, one migrant labourer called Kallu misguided the group and they started creating a nuisance.”

