Delhi: 56-year-old ‘stabs’ mother, brother to death in Dwarka

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his mother and younger brother in Dwarka’s Bindapur Tuesday. Police identified the accused as Sunil Arora.

“We were standing outside when my neighbour, Rajender, who was bleeding, came asking for help. He said his elder brother Sunil had stabbed him and his mother,” complainant Naresh Singh told police.

When Naresh and others rushed to the house, police said they saw Sunil standing with a knife. “He threatened them, saying it is a family issue… Sunil allegedly stabbed Rajender in front of Naresh and dragged him away,” said a police officer.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Rajender was declared dead on arrival. His mother Lata Arora (75) later succumbed to injuries, police said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police said.