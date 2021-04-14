Delhi: 5,542 prosecuted, 1,637 held for violating night curfew orders

DCP Southwest district Ingit Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that they close the Gurgaon border after 10 pm and only allow those who are exempted.

A total of 5,542 people have been prosecuted and 1,637 have been arrested for violating orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a week after the night curfew was imposed in the capital until April 30 as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

As per statistics provided by Delhi Police, the maximum number of people have been prosecuted in Southwest district — 1,064 — with a fine Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks; 855 people have been prosecuted in South district; 632 challans were issued in Northwest Delhi, 411 challans in Rohini district; and 362 challans in Southeast district.

DCP Southwest district Ingit Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that they close the Gurgaon border after 10 pm and only allow those who are exempted. “If we find anyone driving without wearing a mask, we prosecute them. Our staff first announces DDMA guidelines and then joins the picket staff in challaning people. Through this, the number of police personnel has increased in pickets. They are focusing more,” he said.

The data shows that maximum number of FIRs have been registered in the Southeast at 456, while 276 FIRs were lodged in Northwest district, 160 in South district, 144 in New Delhi district and 134 in Outer district. The FIRs are registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and people are released on bail within a few hours,” an officer said.

DCP (New Delhi district) Dr Eish Singhal said, “We make sure that maximum number of police officers are on the ground at night by 9 pm in the New Delhi district area. We create awareness about the DDMA guidelines by announcing on the public address system in police vehicles. The New Delhi district police makes sure that markets are closed by 10 pm. We keep checking the movement on roads and if any vehicle/person is found violating DDMA guidelines, we take strict legal action against them.”