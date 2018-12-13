Delhi: 55-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run

A 55-year-old woman died and two others were injured after they were hit by a car, allegedly driven by a doctor of a prominent private hospital, in central Delhi’s DB Gupta Road Tuesday night.

Police said Dr Ambuj Garg (47) sped away after hitting the women. He was arrested hours later and granted bail. “He has been booked under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304A,” police said.

The incident took place at about 8 pm near the Rani Jhansi Road flyover. Police said the three women — Sanno Devi, Kripali Devi and Geeta — were heading home from work. Sanno, who died on the spot, worked at a thread-making unit in Sadar Bazar, while Kripali and Geeta work at a plastic pot manufacturing unit in the market.

Just as they were crossing the road, a Maruti SX4 hit the trio. An eyewitness told police that the impact was such that Sanno Devi was tossed in air. Geeta, in her police statement, said: “The driver stopped the vehicle for a few seconds, but sped away. Passersby noted down the car’s registration number and informed police.”

Passersby took the women to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared Sanno Devi brought dead. Police said Geeta and Kripali are recuperating.

Using the car’s registration number, police tracked down the driver and arrested him near Tis Hazari Court. “Garg lives on the premises of St Stephen’s Hospital. He was returning home when the accident took place. A medical examination found no traces of alcohol in his system. He said he fled as he was scared he would be beaten up by bystanders,” said a police officer.

Sanno Devi is survived by two sons and a daughter. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, said police.

Sanno Devi’s youngest son, Parminder, who works in a socks manufacturing unit in Sadar Bazar, alleged it was very risky to walk near the flyover: “My mother walked home daily from Sadar Bazar after work. She earned around Rs 10,000 a month. My father, who was a labourer, died four years ago of an illness.”

“There is no space for pedestrians to walk… nor is there a foot over-bridge to cross the road either,” he claimed.

Geeta’s son Vishal, who works in Gaffar Market, said his mother is in shock: “She and Sanno Devi often returned home from work together.”