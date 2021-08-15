Delhi: 540-km of roads on upgrade radar

Inspecting an 800-m redeveloped stretch of the erstwhile BRT corridor on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said work on giving more roads a “European makeover” will gain pace over the next few months.

The project to redevelop roads under the Delhi PWD was announced by Kejriwal on October 22, 2019.

Initially, nine roads were chosen to carry out a pilot of the project, and later it was scaled down to seven. “In the first phase, 540 km of roads will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800-m-long stretch here is part of the pilot stage. We have inspected it and will discuss its shortcomings and strengths. We will work on the next projects accordingly and begin with Phase I,” Kejriwal said.

At the redeveloped BRT stretch between Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai, statues of Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmibai have been installed to “instill patriotism”, the Delhi government said in a statement. Additionally, two fountains, 10 sandstone benches, and one Buddha statue have been put up.

Under the plan, redeveloped and redesigned stretches of roads involve carving out spacious sidewalks, creating bicycle lanes and green belts, planting grass to prevent dust, fixing slopes to end waterlogging, and installing street furniture for pedestrians among others.

Kejriwal said the pace of work will be exponentially increased in the forthcoming projects and asked people for their feedback. Earlier, the government had set October as the deadline to complete work on the 7 stretches.