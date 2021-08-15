scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

Delhi: 540-km of roads on upgrade radar

The project to redevelop roads under the Delhi PWD was announced by Kejriwal on October 22, 2019.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2021 1:30:56 am
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal during inauguration of Cycle track and beautification project at Chirag Delhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Inspecting an 800-m redeveloped stretch of the erstwhile BRT corridor on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said work on giving more roads a “European makeover” will gain pace over the next few months.

The project to redevelop roads under the Delhi PWD was announced by Kejriwal on October 22, 2019.

Initially, nine roads were chosen to carry out a pilot of the project, and later it was scaled down to seven. “In the first phase, 540 km of roads will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800-m-long stretch here is part of the pilot stage. We have inspected it and will discuss its shortcomings and strengths. We will work on the next projects accordingly and begin with Phase I,” Kejriwal said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the redeveloped BRT stretch between Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai, statues of Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmibai have been installed to “instill patriotism”, the Delhi government said in a statement. Additionally, two fountains, 10 sandstone benches, and one Buddha statue have been put up.

Under the plan, redeveloped and redesigned stretches of roads involve carving out spacious sidewalks, creating bicycle lanes and green belts, planting grass to prevent dust, fixing slopes to end waterlogging, and installing street furniture for pedestrians among others.

Click here for more

Kejriwal said the pace of work will be exponentially increased in the forthcoming projects and asked people for their feedback. Earlier, the government had set October as the deadline to complete work on the 7 stretches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement