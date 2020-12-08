Delhi: 53-yr-old dies as car rams two-wheeler

A 53-year-old man was killed when an Audi Q7 allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler he was riding in New Delhi's Janpath Road area late Sunday night.

A 53-year-old man was killed when an Audi Q7 allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler he was riding in New Delhi’s Janpath Road area late Sunday night. Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “A PCR call was received at 10.30 pm about an accident.”

Police identified the deceased as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai. A case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered, and police have arrested CA aspirant Ankit Gupta (30), a resident of Vasant Vihar.

Yadav said, “Kumar was rushed to RML hospital by Gupta, where he was declared dead on arrival.” A senior police officer said that Kumar, who is unemployed, was returning home from the hospital where his wife is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Police said that the accused was driving back home from a friend’s house when the incident took place. A senior police officer said they are looking into claims that the accused may have been speeding.

