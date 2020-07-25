Delhi: 53-year-old policeman dies of Covid

As per Delhi Police data, over 2,500 personnel contracted the virus, of which over 2,200 have resumed their duties. As per Delhi Police data, over 2,500 personnel contracted the virus, of which over 2,200 have resumed their duties.

A 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable, deployed at East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar police station, died of Covid-19 on Friday evening. After testing positive for the virus on July 13, HC Satya Narayan was admitted to a Covid care centre in Akshardham and then shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “Satya Narayan underwent plasma therapy on Thursday. Sadly, he didn’t survive, and passed away Friday.”

Singh said the head constable suffered from various co-morbidities, including diabetes and also had a heart stent.

A police officer said Narayan was on leave since June 26 due to high blood pressure and heart-related issues.

Narayan is survived by his wife and their two sons, who live in Bhajanpura. His last rites were conducted under Covid protocol on Friday. So far, 14 Delhi Police personnel have died of Covid-19.

As per Delhi Police data, over 2,500 personnel contracted the virus, of which over 2,200 have resumed their duties.

