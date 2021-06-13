Delhi: 53 shanties gutted in blaze at Rohingya refugee camp, no casualties

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot initially (Screengrab)

As many as 53 shanties housing the Rohingya Muslim refugees in South-East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday night. No injuries were reported and a short circuit is expected to have caused the blaze, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 11.54 pm about a fire from Kalindi Kunj in Madanpur Khadar.

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot initially. After the blaze continued to spread, three more fire tenders were pressed into service. It took three hours to douse the flames, a DFS official said.

According to police, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.