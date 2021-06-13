scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Delhi: 53 shanties gutted in blaze at Rohingya refugee camp, no casualties

A short circuit is expected to have caused the blaze, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2021 7:43:20 am
Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot initially (Screengrab)

As many as 53 shanties housing the Rohingya Muslim refugees in South-East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday night. No injuries were reported and a short circuit is expected to have caused the blaze, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 11.54 pm about a fire from Kalindi Kunj in Madanpur Khadar.

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot initially. After the blaze continued to spread, three more fire tenders were pressed into service. It took three hours to douse the flames, a DFS official said.

Click here for more

According to police, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement