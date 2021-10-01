Delhi: 53 Nigerian nationals arrested for vandalising police station

Fifty-three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus and vandalising Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka after one of their friends died in a nearby hospital. The complainant in the case, assistant sub-inspector Narendra Kumar, fired three rounds in the air after around 30 Nigerian nationals allegedly barged into the police station while threatening police personnel.

An FIR was registered following which 53 Nigerian nationals were arrested.

A video of the vandalism also went viral showing the accused, carrying sticks and stones, purportedly entering into a scuffle with the policemen when the latter tried to stop them.

Police said the incident took place on September 26 when a Nigerian national was taken to a nearby hospital in an unconscious condition where he was declared brought dead.

According to reports, the doctors asked the acquaintances of the deceased to inform the police, but they got agitated. “Doctors informed the police who rushed to the spot. In the meantime, several Nigerian nationals reached the hospital and started creating ruckus,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant, Kumar, has claimed that while police personnel along with the SHO went to hospital, around 30 Nigerians came to the police station and began manhandling them. “We tried to control them but they began damaging the property. We then fired three rounds in the air. They later escaped,” Kumar has alleged.