Delhi: 500-bed Covid facility expected at CWG complex by next week, workers being hired

The Delhi government has started work on converting the Commonwealth Games Village (CWG) in East Delhi into a 500-bed Covid care centre, which is expected to be ready by next week. The facility will be linked to the Delhi government’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“The CWG village is well equipped with all amenities and we will be able to provide a world-class facility to patients. We are working out the final modalities in terms of manpower and equipment. It is expected to start by next week,” said a senior district official.

On Saturday, the Delhi government added 1,055 more beds by linking banquet halls with healthcare facilities. The Covid care centre at CWG village will be operated by a volunteer group of doctors called Doctors For You (DFY), which is also handling the Covid centre at Shehnai banquet hall.

“We have done the initial assessment of creating space for patients. At present, a lot of civil work, including creating wards, has to be done. The entire campus has to be sanitised for safety of patients and healthcare workers,” said Dr Ravikant Singh, president of DFY.

The centre will require around 250-300 healthcare workers who will work in three shifts. DFY has started hiring and training staff. According to experts, the centre will also serve as an additional facility for healthcare workers in need of accommodation.

“Healthcare workers in our team are from all parts of the country and we have to take care of their accommodation as well. As they can’t go back to their native places, we can provide accommodation for them in the same area,” said Dr Rajat Jain, member of DFY.

According to group, the location of the CWG village, which is located near Akshardham Temple and away from residential areas, is also an advantage. “It is extremely important that the facility should not be located close to a residential colony. It must have adequate toilets and a passage for easy transportation of patients,” said Dr Jain.

