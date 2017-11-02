Delhi: 50-year-old cop commits suicide at Metro station, blames illness

Follow Us:
“He was undergoing treatment for abdominal tuberculosis and was on medical leave for the past month,” said a police officer.

Published: November 2, 2017
A 50-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Uttam Nagar Metro station on Wednesday morning. The officer, Hans Ram Bala, posted in the security wing of Delhi Police, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

While pulling out Bala, Metro officials found a suicide note from his pocket, in which he cited an illness as the reason for his suicide.  DCP (Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the incident was reported to police by the Metro station staff around 11.20 am.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera on the platform. A Metro official said services resumed after half an hour.

After speaking with Bala’s family, police said it appeared that he was depressed over a prolonged illness. “He was undergoing treatment for abdominal tuberculosis and was on medical leave for the past month,” said a police officer.

