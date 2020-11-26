Delhi: 50 shanties gutted in Kirti Nagar; initial probe shows gas leakage, short circuit behind fire

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out due to a leakage in the gas and short circuit. The probe is on. (Source: Fire department)

At least 50 shanties were gutted and around 200 people displaced after a fire broke out in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on late Wednesday night. While no casualties were reported, there has been extensive loss of property and cash.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at around 12.40 am from Kayla Nehru Camp, DSIDC complex and immediately 12 fire tenders were dispatched for the spot. The fire escalated after several cylinders also exploded during the rescue operation and the fire spread. After the fire was doused, they began cooling operations,” the official said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out due to a leakage in the gas and short circuit. The probe is on.

