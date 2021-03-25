Delhi: 50 people to be allowed at Markaz this week, High Court told

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that 50 persons will be permitted to hold the Shab-e-Barat ceremony later this week at the mosque located inside Nizamuddin Markaz premises on submission of the details of those persons, including their addresses, to the local police station’s SHO.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition filed by Delhi Waqf Board for easing of restrictions at the premises of Nizamuddin Markaz, which has been locked since a case was registered in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat congregation there last year. The Centre and Delhi Police on Wednesday sought time to file a status report in the case.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked authorities to file the status report within two weeks. The case was listed for hearing on April 12 after the court was told that the month of Ramadan begins in April.

Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and the attached hostel situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin are under locks since March 2020, the plea of Delhi Waqf Board through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq states, adding that the general public is not allowed to enter and offer prayers at the mosque; the students are not allowed to continue with their education at Madrasa; and nobody is allowed to stay at the hostel meant for principal clerics and their immediate family members.

“The Delhi Waqf Board has learnt that the local police has prepared a list of only 5-6 persons of the locality who alone can enter the mosque for the purpose of prayers. The local police opens locks at the main entrance, allows them to enter at the time of prayers; after the prayers are over, those people come out and immediately thereafter the police lock the main entrance again,” the petitioner said in the petition.

It has been mentioned in the petition that police have put locks on the entire premises ostensibly in connection with an FIR registered by the police on March 31 last year on the premise that Maulana Mohd Saad and Markaz management allegedly deliberately and negligently violated government directions and guidelines, but no formal seal has been put on the premises. Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin was in the containment zone but was removed from the list in September 2020, it adds.