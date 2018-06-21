Delhi: 50 new toilets under south body are ready but yet to be opened

They are located in areas such as R K Puram, Mehrauli, Munirka, Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin and Andrews Ganj. They are located in areas such as R K Puram, Mehrauli, Munirka, Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin and Andrews Ganj.

Over the past two months, more than 50 public toilets have been constructed in south Delhi — at a cost of Rs 7 lakh each. But the structures are virtually unusable as they either lack electricity, sewer and water connections or workers to provide security.

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said the toilets, which have been constructed through the Swachh Bharat fund, have fittings and utilities worth lakhs installed, and have been ready for use since March. They are located in areas such as R K Puram, Mehrauli, Munirka, Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin and Andrews Ganj.

According to sources in the SDMC, the corporation did not issue tenders on time to hire over 70 security staff, who were to be deployed at the toilets on a shift basis.

“We cannot open the toilets without hiring security officials as fittings and utilities are worth more than Rs 1 lakh… they could be stolen or broken. There have been such incidents in the past,” said an official. Councillor of Nizamuddin East, Yasmin Kidwai, said, “It seems that the corporation just wants to show off the numbers. They do not care whether such facilities are reaching the public. Several toilets have been built, but they don’t have electricity connections… Many toilets have issues with the design as well. They should have foreseen these things before starting work.”

Leader of opposition and AAP councillor from Sitapur, Parveen Kumar, said, “Many toilets have been constructed across south Delhi… but even those that are functional do not provide a 24-hour facility.” South Delhi Mayor Narender Chawla said, “It has been brought to my notice that some toilets are not being used because they lack water, electricity or manpower. We have expedited the process… and all such toilets will be opened by the end of this month.” “We are also in talks with market associations for help in running these toilets, in partnership with the SDMC,” the mayor added.

