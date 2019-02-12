Delhi: 5-year-old raped by sanitation worker inside public toilet

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a public toilet by a 35-year-old sanitation worker on February 6.

Police said the accused, who works at the toilet, has been arrested and a case registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter came to light on Monday morning when police received a PCR call from the minor’s father.

“After the call was received, the minor was taken for a medical examination. The child is in the hospital and is stable,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

Police said the incident took place at 2 pm on February 6, when the minor had gone to the public toilet to relieve herself. “She goes to the toilet complex often. She was not accompanied by an adult as she was familiar with the place,” said a police officer.

The toilet complex comes under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

“We have received this information and police have arrested the accused. If any lapses are found in the enquiry, we will take strict action. That could even mean blacklisting the maintenance agency. This is a very serious matter. An audit of all toilets to check security arrangements will also be done in the coming weeks and action will be taken against any agency that is found wanting in this department,” said Bipin Rai, expert member, DUSIB.

“Police should also be held accountable. Why don’t people fear the law in the capital? Reports of such incidents come in every day,” Rai added.

For five days, police said the child kept the incident to herself but the bite marks on her body made her father suspicious.

“Investigation so far has revealed that the minor’s mother found out about the incident the day it happened but kept it to herself. On Monday, the child’s father asked her what happened when he saw the marks on her body. That’s when she told him about the alleged rape in the toilet. He then made a PCR call,” said a police officer.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “I met the child and her parents today. Her body has bruises everywhere and she is in immense pain. We will soon begin inspecting public toilets in the city.”