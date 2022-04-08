Delhi: 5-year-old boy dies in accident, 1 injured

A five-year-old boy died while his 58-year-old grandfather sustained injuries after their scooter was allegedly hit by a bike in Southwest Delhi, said police, adding that they have apprehended a teenager in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the man, Prem Prakash (58), and his grandchildren, Vidit (5) and Daksh (3), were heading home from a park. Police said they received a PCR call around 6.30 pm from locals and the hospital where the boy was taken.

Vikram Singh, Additional DCP, said, “We were told that the five-year-old died and Prakash sustained injuries in a road accident. Prakash was going on his scooter with his two grandsons when they got into an accident with a bike. A case was registered under sections of rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life and causing death by negligence.”

“We apprehended a 15-year-old boy… He said he was with his friend, and the two were on their way home when their bike hit the scooter. The boy and his friend escaped afterwards,” said Singh.

Police denied the family’s allegation that it was a case of road rage.

Vidit’s father Mohit Kumar said he rushed home on Thursday after he heard the news. “I was working yesterday when my wife called and said Vidit got into an accident. The boys go and play football every day with other kids. They were returning home with my father when their scooter touched the bike and the accused hit them on the head…,” he alleged.

An official from Rao Tula Ram hospital, where the autopsy was conducted, said: “The post-mortem was conducted in the afternoon today. The cause of death was found to be a head injury. It was blunt trauma, meaning the injury was not caused by any sharp object.”