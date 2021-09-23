Delhi: 5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on auto-rickshaw

A five-year-old boy died while his mother sustained injuries after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, in East Delhi’s IP Extension.

Police said the child, Luv, was with his parents and a relative in the auto when the incident took place around 2 pm. He was sitting on his mother’s lap and sustained severe injuries on the head and abdomen.

A senior police officer said, “The tree was heavy… the passengers and driver were trapped inside the auto. Locals and police helped in the rescue and rushed the boy to a hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.”

His father, maternal aunt and the auto-rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. His mother also sustained injuries on her head and is stable.

According to police, the family was on their way to meet a relative when the tree fell on them. It is suspected that the tree may have been uprooted due to the heavy rains this monsoon.

Police said they are checking CCTVs from previous days and will contact district authorities to conduct an enquiry in the matter.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted at LBS hospital and the body was returned to the family. They live in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony. The boy’s father Vinay Kumar (30) works at a private firm in Delhi while his mother Kajal is a housewife.