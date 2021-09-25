Delhi: 5 nabbed for stealing car with toy gun

Five men, including a former Justdial employee and a second-year BTech student, were arrested by Noida Police for using a lighter shaped like a pistol and an airgun to allegedly threaten a car driver and steal his vehicle.

According to police, a complaint was filed at Sector 58 police station four days ago that an i20 vehicle was stolen at gunpoint by several assailants. As police probed the case, five men were identified and it was found that they used a gun-shaped lighter to threaten the victim.

“We scanned footage from multiple cameras and the accused were identified. They had tried to steal another car the same evening but were unsuccessful. Spotting the i20, they got the driver to stop and threatened the victim with an airgun and a lighter that looked like a pistol,” said DCP (Noida) Rajesh S, adding that the vehicle was recovered.

Police said Vikas and Kartik along with Yuvraj Vinayak, Abhishek Sharma, and Shivam Valmiki, spotted an i20 and asked the driver to check his ‘damaged bumper’. As the driver got out, Vikas and Kartik held him at ‘gunpoint’ and took the car keys. They later fled to Delhi with the car.