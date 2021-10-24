Delhi: 5 including officials of ESIC and doctor held

Five persons, including Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) officials and a doctor, have been arrested for allegedly pilfering medicines meant for public health facilities in the national capital.

Police said the accused have been identified as Chandra Prakash, (33), Ankit Mishra, (23), Praveen Mangla,(40), Sumesh Rathi, (52) and Dr Avinash Saini.

“Two persons were caught red-handed with a large cache of medicines bearing ESIC stamps. One of them was identified as Chandra Prakash, a pharmacist in ESIC at Okhla. The recovered medicines were issued for ESIC cardholders.

However, during a probe, it was found that while most of the cardholders had never visited the said dispensaries, some of them who did had purchased medicines different from the cache recovered from the accused,” a senior police officer said.

While Chandra Prakash and Mishra hail from Haryana’s Faridabad, Mangla is from Badarpur, Sumesh from Kalkaji Extension (both Delhi) and Saini from Greater Noida in UP.

During investigation, it was also revealed that Chandra Prakash was in touch with Saini on WhatsApp, and suggested rare and expensive drugs to prescribe to patients. “A Medicine Stock Report was obtained from ESIC dispensaries at

Okhla and Tigri, and the batch numbers of the seized medicines were matched with it. The same medicines were also allegedly prescribed by Saini to ESIC beneficiary cardholders,” the officer said.