Delhi: 5 held for making, selling ‘fake ghee’

Police said the samples have been collected by the food safety department and will be examined for more harmful substances. (Representational)

Five men were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake ghee in Outer Delhi’s Bawana. Police said the accused started the manufacturing unit before the lockdown, when they lost their jobs.

The accused, Sandeep, Akash, Ratan, Rohit and Ankesh, were manufacturing ghee using oil, chemical-based colourants, essence and other chemicals. Police said the samples have been collected by the food safety department and will be examined for more harmful substances.

A senior police officer said, “Sandeep started the small unit six months ago. He employed his friends to help him. The men were selling the ghee in different parts of Haryana and UP, and not in the city.” Police received inputs about a fake ghee factory in Bawana. On Friday, a raid was conducted and police found 65 cartons of fake ghee. Police also seized 212 tins of substandard cooking oil, 149 empty tins of Dalda ghee, Ghee flavoured essence, chemical colours and 600 other empty tins. A case of cheating, adulteration of food and sale of noxious food has been registered against the accused.

Sandeep and his friends bought materials from nearby stores and mixed them to make fake ghee. Police said they also used sealing and stamping machines to pack the fake ghee, and used stickers of local brands to cheat retailers. The men carried the boxes in an Eicher tempo and sold it in different villages of UP and Haryana during the lockdown. The accused previously worked at shops or as labourers, but lost their jobs before the lockdown. They live in the same locality in Bawana. When Sandeep started the factory, others joined him to earn money, said police.

