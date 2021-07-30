Delhi: 5 held for ‘harassing’ women from Darjeeling

The women resisted this and shouted back.

Police arrested five men for allegedly harassing four women from Darjeeling in Southwest Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village.

On June 18, a 30-year-old woman and three of her friends, all from Darjeeling, went to Hauz Khas village. They were waiting for a cab outside a restaurant when the five men approached them and allegedly passed lewd comments. The women resisted this and shouted back. They also made a video of the men allegedly harassing them.

The Delhi Commission for Women took notice of the video and asked police to lodge an FIR.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they identified the men using the video, and found that they live in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

“We found their numbers and asked them to join the investigation in Delhi. It was found that all five visited Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and returned to Delhi on June 19. They went to Hauz Khas at night where the incident took place,” said the DCP.

The accused, Dinesh Ram (34), Ashish Shivhare (39), Vikas Shivhare (38), Naveen Shivhare (41) and Ankit Shivhare (29), have been arrested.