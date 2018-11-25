Delhi: 5 held after Eid procession argument

Delhi police have arrested five persons after a clash took place between two groups of a mosque committee during an Eid procession in Welcome area, Friday.

Welcome police station in-charge Raj Kumar said: “We received a call at 1.38 pm Friday that two groups of a mosque had an argument, which turned violent. Around 15-20 people were involved, and stones and sticks were used. Both groups have registered FIRs, and members from both groups have been arrested.”

The clash took place at Hazrat Abu Ayyub Mosque in Kabutar market of Welcome.

The conflict allegedly arose when a committee member of one group left their procession to join the one being taken out by another group, said police, adding that stone pelting started soon afterwards. Over 30 policemen have been stationed in the area to control the situation.