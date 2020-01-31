Delhi: 5 admitted to RML with suspected coronavirus

All of them have been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital. (Representational image) All of them have been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital. (Representational image)

Five people, including a woman, who recently returned from China and are suspected to have coronavirus were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Thursday. All of them have been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.

Meanwhile, three patients who were admitted to RML Hospital with suspected coronavirus have been discharged after their test reports came negative for the virus. The patients, aged 24, 34 and 48, were admitted to the hospital weeks after they had returned from China.

Confirming the reports, Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson of RML Hospital, told The Indian Express:

“The reports came out Thursday morning and all three of them have tested negative for the virus.” Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV).

