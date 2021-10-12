Delhi: 480 dengue cases this season — 140 reported last week

At least 480 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this season, of which nearly 140 have been reported in just the past one week, according to a civic report released Monday.

This is also the highest number of cases reported this time in the past three years. The number of cases reported for the period of January 1 to October 9 in the previous years were 316 (2020), 467 (2019), as per the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city this year till now, it said.

Seventy-two cases were reported in August, 217 in September, and 139 have been recorded in October in just a week’s time, raising concern among authorities.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

As per the civic body report, 127 cases of malaria and 62 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 9 this year.

Civic bodies officials in Delhi said they have intensified their measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

A senior official of South MCD said that officials have been directed to conduct awareness campaigns so that maximum citizens can be made aware. He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community centres and dispensaries.