Delhi: 48-yr-old man mowed down, dragged by car, one arrested

A 48-year-old man was mowed down and dragged for several metres under a car, allegedly being driven by a 68-year-old man, in front of former president Pranab Mukherjee’s house in CR Park last week, police said.

The victim, Sher Bahadur, was walking when the accused, K C George, allegedly drove his car from the wrong side and hit Bahadur, said police, adding the car came to a halt only after it hit a pole. George has been arrested.

“The accused was driving two kids from school. They were taken to a house nearby, while George and the victim were taken to a local hospital,” said a police officer.

George has been charged under section 304-(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash riding or driving on a public way) of the IPC at CR Park police station. The car had an MHA sticker on it, said police.

A case has been registered on an eyewitness’ statement. The woman, who works at a local kirana store, had gone to deliver a bottle of water in GK-II area. “I saw a Hyundai i10 car mowing down a man,” read her statement. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. George, meanwhile, was taken to Batra hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Bahadur, who worked as a cook in CR Park, had lost his wife to cancer. He is survived by his two sons aged 12 and 17. His employer, Kabir, told The Indian Express, “Bahadur worked with my family for 30 years. We are going to fight this case for his children. I want a fair probe in the matter.”