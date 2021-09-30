Delhi: 45,000 got learners’ licence through ‘faceless service’

The ‘faceless services’ in the Delhi Transport Department, whereby people can get 33 types of services or documents completely online has received around 5 lakh applications since February this year, when part of the project was made operational.

The entire project was made operational in August.

According to data shared by the government, of the 57,755 applications for learners’ licences received online, 45,495 have been approved.

The highest number of applications, 2.16 lakh, were received for vehicle related services, such as hypothecation after the car loan is paid off. Driving licence applications were a close second with 2 lakh applications. This includes corrections in licences and renewals (without tests). Learners’ licence applications were the third most common.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday held a review meeting with Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, senior officials from NIC, and other senior officers of the department to discuss the progress of the project.

“More than a month ago, it was a huge leap of faith that the Delhi government took in the direction of public service delivery…. We are constantly striving to make this process seamless and it is heartening to see other states moving towards a faceless service delivery,” Gahlot said.