Delhi: 45-yr-old held for extorting money from doctor

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a doctor, and collaborating with a woman to extort money from a senior doctor at Medi Polyclinic in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai by accusing him of molestation. The accused, Ram Kishan Gupta, was nabbed from Aligarh Thursday.

On September 29, a woman called police alleging she was molested at Medi Polyclinic. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Officers did not find her at the hospital. When contacted over phone, the woman said she had mistakenly dialled the number as she was ‘frustrated’ because of her lung disease, and hadn’t been molested.”

However, the next day, the woman staged a protest at the hospital with three other female accomplices. Dr Ashok Gupta, owner of Medi Polyclinic, told police he was falsely being accused of molesting her.

“Gupta said she had earlier come to his hospital for a check-up. He said that while he was trying to get the women removed from the hospital, one of his doctors there, Ram, admitted her without a reason, inviting suspicion,” said police.

“Initial probe suggests she wasn’t molested at the hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Police called Ram for questioning and asked him to show his medical degree and work credentials. When Ram failed to do so, police sent his details to the Delhi Medical Council, who confirmed he wasn’t a registered doctor. One of Ram’s domestic helps told police that the woman worked for Ram and that the duo had plotted to extort money from Gupta by threatening him with police calls and protests.

When police went to arrest Ram, they found he had fled. “We caught him from a hospital in Aligarh Thursday, and there too he was impersonating a doctor,” said police.

Ram told police that he wasn’t a doctor and had posed as a doctor at clinics and hospitals across UP and Delhi to get a job.

“Ram took Rs 2 lakh from the woman on the pretext of giving her a job at the hospital, but couldn’t do so. To repay the money, Ram planned to extort Rs 20 lakh from the doctor with the help of the woman,” police said.

