Delhi: 44k challans issued for violating bus lane discipline enforcement so far

The transport department has challaned a total of 44,594 vehicle drivers over the last two months for violating bus lane discipline enforcement in the capital.

As per data shared by the department, of the total challans issued till July 4, only 1,591 challans were issued to bus drivers for lane violations, and the remaining 43,003 challans were issued to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes.

In addition to this, 526 vehicles were towed away for improper parking in the bus lane during this period.

The drive was launched on April 1.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took stock of the situation by inspecting bus lane discipline on the ground and said, “Public transport is essential for the growth of the city, and 35 lakh people rely on it for transportation daily. We are also focusing on making our bus stops convenient with bus queue shelters, ensuring easy movement of buses and safe pick up and drop off for passengers.”

Gahlot also carried out an inspection of bus queue shelters at ITO-Kashmere gate stretch covering Delhi Gate, Lal Qila and Daryaganj Wednesday and directed the Delhi Transport Infrastructure and Development Corporation (DTIDC) officials to ensure regular maintenance and repair of all bus queue shelters for improving passenger convenience.

The transport minister was accompanied by senior officers from the transport department, DTIDC, DTC and DIMTS.

However, construction of 1,200 bus queue shelters across the city, one of the government’s pending projects, is still in limbo. The tender has failed to attract bidders at least five times. Officials said an amount was allocated for the project in the budget and it may be taken up this year.