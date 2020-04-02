Delhi: 44 bus drivers booked for ferrying migrants

At Anand Vihar on Saturday At Anand Vihar on Saturday

Delhi Police has booked 44 DTC and cluster bus drivers for allegedly ferrying migrant workers to Anand Vihar ISBT amid the nationwide lockdown. An FIR has been registered at Shakarpur police station in East Delhi based on the complaint of a policeman. “This act on the part of bus drivers/conductors and operations head of DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd) and other government servants (amounts to) an offence under Sections 269, 270, 271 and 188 of IPC and Section 55 of Disaster Management Act,” reads the FIR.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson said: “We did not issue any order to take anyone to the border. The FIRs are wrong. Migrant exodus is taking place all over the country. Why is only Delhi being targeted? This is not the time to do politics.” The Centre had Sunday suspended two senior bureaucrats of the Delhi government and initiated disciplinary proceedings against two others for alleged dereliction of duty during the lockdown.

After the lockdown was announced, thousands of migrant workers have been trying to walk back to their villages. The numbers had swelled on Saturday, when thousands gathered at Anand Vihar and Lal Kuan in the hope of getting a bus to UP. The UP government had claimed Delhi government deliberately dropped migrant labourers at the border with UP — a charge denied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The complainant, Mukesh, was on picket duty at ITO Sunday when he claims to have seen 44 DTC and cluster buses ferrying migrant workers. He alleged in the complaint: “When enquired, the passengers said they were going to Anand Vihar ISBT from where they will board buses to their native places in UP and Bihar… the buses were sent back to the places from where they started.” Mukesh alleged: “When drivers buses were asked why they were carrying passengers without issuing tickets, they replied, ‘there are orders from above’”.

