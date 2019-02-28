Delhi: 42,600 EWS children get admission in schools after draw of lots

Around 42,600 students were allotted seats in private schools under the EWS/DG category after the first centralised draw of lots for these seats were conducted Wednesday evening.

Twenty-two per cent seats for admission to entry-level classes in the city’s private schools are reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups and three per cent for those children with special needs. The total number of reserved seats for the academic year 2019-2020 are 45,000 against which a total of 1.4 lakh applications were received.

While the final allotment figure is considerably lower than the number of applications, officials said this is mainly because a large number of applicants seek admission in a few prominent schools. Around 1,600 applicants were not allotted a school because seats in the schools they applied to were filled up.

These applicants will have to re-apply when next round for the second draw of lots is announced. Issues with the documents submitted will also result in some names getting omitted.

Wednesday’s draw of lots were against the 22 percent seats reserved for children from EWS/DG categories. The first draw of lots for the three percent reserved for children with special needs will be conducted on March 3.