Delhi: 4,000 Sanskrit teachers to be trained under professional development programme

In a major push, around 4,000 Sanskrit teachers in Delhi will get special professional development grooming under the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

“SCERT Delhi is going to organise a Continuous Professional Development programme for 4,000 Sanskrit teachers on teaching skills, educational philosophy and psychology,” read a circular signed by Dr Nahar Singh, joint director (academic).

The course will be provided as part of the National Education Policy (NEP). “NEP 2020 recognises that teachers will require training in high-quality content as well as pedagogy. Teachers will be given opportunities for continuous self-improvement and to learn the latest innovations and advances in their professions. Each teacher will be expected to participate in CPD programmes every year for their professional development,” the SCERT said in the order.

It added that “Sanskrit being an important modern language mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India will be mainstreamed with strong offerings in school and included as one of the language options in the three-language formula, as well as in higher education as an optional subject, in Indian Philosophy and Yoga, as a first text language.”

The training will be conducted through 50 ‘Master Trainers of Sanskrit’ who will be selected from the pool of self-nominated Post Graduate Trained Teachers (PGT) of Sanskrit and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) of Sanskrit under the Directorate of Education.

According to government officials, selected teachers for the pool will be provided training in philosophy, child psychology, soft skills, game-based pedagogy, online technology, etc, through the “teaching skill programme”.

The SCERT has also issued a link inviting teachers to nominate themselves as master trainers to provide short and long-term mentoring/professional support to Sanskrit teachers. The last date to apply is April 25.