Delhi reports over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate shoots past 6%

Keeping up with the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases, Delhi reported 4,099 new infections of the coronavirus disease on Monday as per the daily health bulletin. The number of fresh cases shot up from less than 500 a day to over 4,000 in just six days. The recent surge is likely driven by the new, heavily mutated omicron variant.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 84 per cent of the total samples sent for genomic sequencing over the last two days were found to be of omicron variant. This means, the new variant has outcompeted delta and has become the dominant variant in the city. Last week, the minister had said that the new variant was circulating in the community.

“From the experience of other countries, it seems that omicron leads to a sharp increase in the number of cases and a similar quick decline. The good thing is that hospitals are seeing only mild cases of the disease,” said Jain in a briefing on Monday.

Along with the increase in the absolute number of cases, the positivity rate or the proportion of the total patient samples that return positive for Covid-19 has also increased to 6.46 per cent. As per the Delhi government’s Graded Response Action Plan for Covid-19, the highest tier of restrictions – a total curfew – comes into action when the positivity rate of over 5% is reported for two consecutive days. The government, however, hasn’t implemented the restrictions keeping in mind the migrant workers and the seemingly mild nature of the new variant.

“There are hardly any patients admitted to the hospitals, only about 200 Delhi patients. Last year, when the cases were going up – when there were 8,000 active cases – there were about 1,000 hospitalisations. There is no need to panic, but we have to be careful and wear a mask to prevent further spread of the infection,” said Jain referring to the previous day’s health bulletin.

As per Monday’s bulletin, there are 10,986 active cases in Delhi. Of these, 420 are admitted to hospitals and seven are on ventilators.