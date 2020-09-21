Delhi: 40-yr-old commits suicide in lock-up, constable suspended

The man’s nephew Neeraj claimed they had seen Dharmendra being beaten up inside prison — a charge police denied.(Representational)

A 40-year-old murder convict allegedly committed suicide inside the Samaypur Badli police station lockup. Police said a constable has been suspended for negligence following the incident.

While Dharmendra’s family alleged he was being beaten up in custody the last time they saw him, senior police officers denied the allegations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “We have suspended constable Yashveer, who was posted on sentry duty at Samaypur Badli police station for his negligence.”

According to police, Dharmendra was arrested in 2005 in a case of robbery and murder, and later convicted in the case. He got parole in March this year, which was later extended due to the lockdown.

On Saturday, he was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and was shifted from a police station in Outer North district to Samaypur Badli police station, where he allegedly hanged himself using a bedsheet.

His lawyer, Rakesh Kaushik, claimed: “I still don’t have a copy of the complaint (in the rape case.” Police said they are investigating the death and have preserved CCTV footage outside the two police stations for further enquiry.

DCP Sharma said: “The minor alleged Dharmendra had entered her house when she was alone and raped her. We registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested him. He was then shifted to Samaypur Badli police station, where he committed suicide on Sunday morning. We took him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

