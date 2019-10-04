Delhi: 4-year jail term for 3 who robbed man in shared auto

A Delhi court has sentenced three men to four years’ rigorous imprisonment for robbing a passenger while travelling in a shared autorickshaw and throwing him out of the vehicle 12 years ago.

“It is seen nowadays that such incidents are on the rise and everyday, in a city like Delhi, multiple instances of snatching/robbery are reported,” the court observed.

The incident took place in 2007, when the three men sitting in the shared auto robbed the complainant of Rs 2.4 lakh, assaulted him and threw him out of the vehicle near Ritz Cinema at Kashmere Gate. They were later arrested by two policemen on patrolling duty who chased down the vehicle. However, police could not recover the stolen money.

The three men — identified as Shakil, Fahimuddin and Kasim — were found guilty under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Pawan Singh Rajawat also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

Ravinder Singh, the counsel for the state, submitted before the court that Shakil was previously involved in a robbery case and Kasim was involved in heinous crimes like murder and robbery and was booked under the UP Gunda Act.

The counsel for the accused, on the other hand, prayed for leniency.

The ACMM, however, said, “Convicts have robbed the complainant of Rs 2,40,000 which is yet to be recovered. Convicts not only beat up the complainant but also threw him out of the moving TSR (three-seater autorickshaw). This has resulted not only in loss of money to the complainant but also caused undue mental trauma… It has been seen that such robbers are hell bent to make quick money by robbing common citizens and can cause any injury towards the commission of offence. The act of convicts in throwing the complainant from running TSR could have resulted into loss of limb or, in worst case scenario, could have resulted in loss of life also.”

The court added, “Most of these cases remain untraceable as robbers use masks/helmets to hide their identities. The pleas taken with regard to convicts having family to maintain should have been considered by the convicts themselves before committing the crime.”

During conviction, the court had also noted that non-recovery of the looted money is not fatal to the case of prosecution.