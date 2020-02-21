Delhi: 4 turtles found abandoned in Mori Gate parking lot

Three of them were identified as Indian Tent Turtles by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). Three of them were identified as Indian Tent Turtles by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

In a car park in North Delhi’s Mori Gate, police found four turtles abandoned inside a cardboard box and later handed them over to the National Zoological Park Friday afternoon.

Three of them were identified as Indian Tent Turtles by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

“These three turtles are of the rarest of rare species. Its possession is strictly prohibited as it is a scheduled species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” said Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime Branch).

Police are looking into who left the turtles at the car park. The turtles are now under observation at a hospital in the zoo, where they have been found to be healthy.

