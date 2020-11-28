Delhi: 4 rob man outside wedding venue, wanted in 2 dozen other cases too

Police said the assailants decamped after robbing Batra’s gold chains, two diamond rings and his gold bangle after cutting it with the help of a cutter. (Representational image)

Four armed assailants robbed at gunpoint a Gandhi-Nagar based garment businessman, who was speaking to his friend after attending a wedding function, in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Wednesday. The incident took place outside the venue.

When he refused to take off his gold bangle, the assailants used a cutter to remove it from his hand. Police said the accused, who came in a vehicle, allegedly fired three rounds and robbed two gold chains and two diamond rings from him.

Police suspect the assailants have committed around 25 incidents of robbery and carjacking in the last one-and-half months in several areas of East and Northeast Delhi, Shahdara and Indirapuram.

According to police, the incident took place late Wednesday night when the complainant, Rohit Batra, was with his friend Raghav. “On Wednesday, Batra came to attend Raghav’s sister’s mehndi function in a restaurant near Preet Vihar Metro station. Around 1.50 am, both the friends came out and were talking after the women had left in their cars. That’s when a white Swift came and four men, wearing monkey caps, stepped out of the car. One of them threatened Batra to hand over his belongings, and when he resisted, another assailant fired at him, but he escaped unhurt. The assailants then asked Raghav to hand over his belongings, but he managed to escape inside the restaurant. Raghav was scared and even threw a bottle on them from inside the restaurant, and in retaliation, they also fired towards the establishment,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the assailants decamped after robbing Batra’s gold chains, two diamond rings and his gold bangle after cutting it with the help of a cutter. Before escaping, they again fired in the air from their car. “Police have identified them with the help of earlier footage of incidents. Police came to know that a group of four men were operating in Delhi. They were first robbing vehicles and then committing a spree of incidents before dumping it,” an officer said, adding that a hunt for the men is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd